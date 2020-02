The police have registered a case against the accused.(Representational)

A 38-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly making obscene gestures in front of a woman lawyer in Delhi on Friday, the police said.

According to the police, the lawyer booked a cab from Gurgaon to Delhi High Court. The driver made obscene gestures at her after she called the police and filed a written complaint.

