Police said that efforts were on to ascertain the identity of the accused (File Photo)

Four unidentified men allegedly barged into a car showroom in west Delhi's Moti Nagar and made off with a high-end car, a 300-kg safe containing Rs 10 lakh cash and a pistol in the early hours today, the police said.The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, they said, adding that efforts were on to ascertain the identity of the accused.