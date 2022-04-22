Bullet Fired At Delhi's Rohini Court Complex: Report

The fight at Delhi's Rohini court complex took place between two advocates and a civilian.

Two people sustained minor injuries after a bullet was fired during a quarrel between two advocates and a civilian at Delhi's Rohini court complex on Friday morning.

Advocates Sanjeev Chaudhary and Rishi Chopra, along with a client, Rohit Beri, got into a physical fight in the court complex at around 9.40 am, following which a Nagaland police officer on security duty intervened and fired a shot from his service weapon.

The bullet hit the ground and no one was seriously injured, the police said.

However, two people suffered minor injuries due to the concrete projectiles as a result of the firing.

An investigation is underway to find out whether it was accidental firing or not, added the police official.

Delhi's Rohini court complex was shoved into the spotlight in September last year when three gangsters were killed in a shootout inside the courtroom, leaving several people injured and raising serious questions about security in the heavily protected zone.