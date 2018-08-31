Body Of Missing Teenager Found Near Canal In North-West Delhi

The boy had gone missing on August 26, his body was found in Rohini (Representational)

The body of a teenager, who went missing on the night of Raksha Bandhan, from northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri was found stuffed in a bag with marks on the neck, the police said on Thursday.

The boy had gone missing on the night of August 26 and his body was found in a sack near Haiderpur Canal in Rohini the next day, they added.

The body had some marks on the neck suspected to have been caused due to strangulation, they said.

The boy used to live with his mother and her brother in Jahangirpuri. His mother had divorced her husband 10 years ago. The boy's father stays in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, they added.

The post-mortem, which will be carried out today, will help ascertain the cause of death, police said. The teenager's age is not known.

