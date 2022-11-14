Body Chopped Into 35 Pieces, Disposed Across Delhi Over 18 Days At 2 am

26-year-old Shraddha worked with the accused in Mumbai.

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his live-in partner, chopping her body in 35 pieces and throwing them away.

According to the police, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla strangled his live-in partner Shraddha on May 18 after they had a fight. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces and bought a fridge to keep them. Over the next 18 days, he left his house at 2 am to dispose of the pieces at various locations around Delhi.

26-year-old Shraddha worked at the call centre for a multinational company in Mumbai where he met Poonawalla. The two started dating and moved in together. After her family did not approve of their relationship, the couple eloped and came to Delhi. They started living in a flat in Mehrauli.

Soon after, Shraddha stopped responding to her family's phone calls. On November 8, her father Vikas Madaan came to Delhi to check on his daughter. When he reached the flat, it was locked. He approached the Mehrauli Police and filed a complaint alleging kidnapping.

On the basis of his complaint, police arrested Poonawalla on Saturday. During investigation, he revealed that the two fought frequently as Shraddha wanted to marry him.

The police have filed a case of murder and are searching for Shraddha's body.