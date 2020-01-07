BJP To Hold Motorcycle Rally Against JNU Violence Tomorrow In Delhi

The bike rally will be flagged off by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against the JNU violence (File)

A mega motorcycle rally will be taken out by a group of young bikers supporting the BJP against the recent violence on the JNU campus and extending support to the party in the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls on Wednesday.

The "Vijay Sankalp" motorcycle rally will also register its protest against the "misuse" of youngsters by political parties for their agenda, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari told a press conference on Tuesday.

The rally will be flagged off by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi from its Delhi unit office.

BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir, Harsh Vardhan and Parvesh Verma will also flag off different stages of the rally at Mandi House, Kashmiri Gate and Britannia Chowk respectively, Mr Tiwari said.

The BJP leader claimed that he visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre after the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday and found out that around 14-15 activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were injured in the incident.

He accused the opposition parties of "misusing" students for their political benefits.