Ducati DesertX Rally Review: King Of Off-Road ADVs

The Ducati DesertX Rally is a one of the best off-road motorcycles we have ever tested

Let me begin this review by saying that the Ducati DesertX Rally is very, very niche and it only makes sense to buy one if you take off-roading on a motorcycle very seriously and have mad, mad skills, OR, you have loads of money to spare! Honestly, I have neither! But what did have is an opportunity to spend some time with the DesertX Rally and well, I made the most of it. Ducati thought it would be a very good idea to take the standard DesertX, which in itself is a fantastic motorcycle and dial its capabilities to 11. Think of the DX Rally as a more hard-core, rally-bred, version of the DesertX, with some top-shelf off-road equipment.

Ducati DesertX Rally: Design & Ergonomics

The DesertX Rally screams 'adventure'. It retains the aggressive, rally-inspired design of the DesertX, with a robust, purposeful look that promises performance and durability. Ducati has retained the bold graphics, strong angular lines, and the sharp front end, which houses a large, high-mounted front fender-perfect for keeping dirt and debris at bay when navigating through off-road terrain.

It is obnoxiously tall, with a seat height of 910 mm and weighs in at 220+ kg with fuel and has a massive ground clearance of 280 mm. Ergonomically, it can be a nightmare, if you aren't used to tall and heavy motorcycles. But, look at it! The DX Rally feels right at home in this environment and its presence is immense. So, if you want a motorcycle that looks lean and mean and absolutely purpose-built, then few motorcycles do it better than the DesertX Rally.

Ducati DesertX Rally: Features

As is the case with most Ducati motorcycles, the DesertX Rally is replete with a long list of electronic rider aids and features. There are six riding modes - four for the road and two for off-road, in addition to the variety of adjustments possible. Then, there's adjustable engine brake control and wheelie control as per the usual. In the off-road modes, you can switch off ABS and traction control on the rear wheel for better control. The enduro mode offers 75 hp, which is more than enough to tackle tough and technical terrain. Then, you also get a vertically mounted 5-inch TFT screen, which is the same as the one on the DesertX.

Ducati DesertX Rally: Engine Specifications

Coming to the engine, the DX Rally gets the same 937 cc, L-Twin Testastretta motor as seen on a bunch of other Ducati bikes. The motor makes 110 hp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque output at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard.

Ducati DesertX Rally: On-Road Performance

On the road, the DesertX Rally feels really good and dialled in. But the rally seat might not be as comfortable as the standard seat on the standard DesertX for long distance touring. The 937 cc Testastretta L-Twin motor offers more than enough power to cruise along at triple digit speeds and there is enough poke and grunt even at low speeds for you to make those overtaking manoeuvres. And for most part, there is a decent level of refinement from the motor too.

Ducati DesertX Rally: Off-Road Performance

There is no terrain that can intimidate the DesertX Rally. Today we took on some gnarly terrain. Rocks, mud, water crossings and what not! And it was almost as if the DX Rally was whispering in my ear, is that all you got! The only thing that is limiting the performance of the DX Rally is my own skills! In capable hands of a seasoned off-road rider, there is no better middleweight ADV than the DesertX Rally in India at the moment. And what makes it so good is the fact that it offers an increased sense of confidence at all speeds, over all kinds of terrain, thanks to its immaculate balance and how light-footed it feels despite its weight.

Ducati DesertX Rally: Suspension and Tyres

The kind of equipment aboard the ADV is what justifies the 'Rally' suffix in its name. The chassis is similar to the standard DesertX but the suspension is what makes it different. There is a 48 mm KYB USD fork with a closed cartridge system and gets 250 mm of travel. The unit gets diamond like coating on the inner tubes and Kashima coating on the outer tubes. And yes, it is fully adjustable of course. At the rear is a monoshock with a 46 mm piston, and again fully adjustable for high and low speed compression and rebound. It gets a travel of 240 mm.

With the right setting, the suspension makes riding the DX Rally off-road near effortless. The smooth strokes and the rather forgiving nature of the suspension trick you into thinking that you are some sort of an off-road superstar. Adding to that is an adjustable Ohlins steering damper, which offers additional stability and smoothness to handlebar movements especially if you go over rocks or land a jump.

Now the other aspect which makes the DX Rally really good off the road are its heavy-duty Takasago lightweight XL rims, a 21-inch unit up front and an 18-inch unit at the rear shod with Pirelli Scorpion STR tyres, which work well on rough terrain and provide decent grip on tarmac too. What could be an issue is the fact that these are tube type tyres, yes! Not tubeless! So, in case you get a puncture in the back of beyond, it is going to be a pain to fix the puncture. And if you are worried about rocks or debris smashing up your bike's underbelly, then worry not, because the DX Rally gets a forged Aluminium guard and you can get a forged carbon sump guard too.

Ducati DesertX Rally: Pricing & Rivals

Purchasing the DX Rally will lighten your bank balance considerably, with the motorcycle price at Rs. 23.71 lakh (ex-showroom). But then the money spent is worth it because one will not buy a DX Rally just for the heck of it. It is a supremely focussed motorcycle and gets top-shelf equipment. In India, it goes up against the likes of the BMW F 900 GS and the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro in India. Both motorcycles are significantly more affordable and get decent levels of equipment.

Ducati DesertX Rally: Verdict

So, I rode the Ducati DesertX Rally over some tough terrain and tested it to the best of my ability. And all I have to say is that if you want an off-road oriented motorcycle and you have some serious skills along with some serious cash, then the DX Rally is all the motorcycle you will ever need. It is a phenomenal machine and you have to understand that it is made for a very particular set of riders. There is hardly any faulting the function and the purpose of this ADV and the way it goes about it. Top-shelf suspension and brakes, phenomenal chassis, spirited motor and a whole lot of heart! What I really like is that Ducati has spared no measures to make this a very focused motorcycle. Yes, it will break your bank. But then if you were to buy one, I will say you are getting your money's worth.

Photos: Rakesh Singh