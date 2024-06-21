World Motorcycle Day 2024: Top 5 Motorcycles To Have In Your Dream Garage

Someone rightly said, four wheels move the body, two wheels move the soul! A motorcycle irrespective of its size and displacement, has the capability to bring joy to those who ride it. Be it a humble commute or a road trip to the mountains or a cross-continent tour, motorcycles do it all. But there is no such thing as a perfect motorcycle, although few of them come really close. So on the occasion of World Motorcycle Day 2024, here are the top 5 motorcycles which can easily find a place in any dream garage, 'dream being the focus here. So dare to dream and one day, you, the reader, will have your dream motorcycle in your garage.

Ducati Panigale V4

One of the prettiest, sportiest motorcycles on the planet, the Ducati Panigale V4 is not only a beautiful-looking machine but it is also one of the most powerful motorcycles in the world. It is a track scorcher and is supremely expensive too. But since this is a dream garage, we are keeping money out of it. The MotoGP-derived Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine makes 215 bhp at 13,000 rpm along with 123.6 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The motorcycle is loaded with features and electronics and needless to say, it is scarily fast with the 0-100 kmph sprint done in a shade over 3 seconds and a claimed top speed of 299 kmph, but it goes well above that. If you want a sportbike in your garage, then the Panigale V4 is something you should look at.

Watch BMW R1300 GS First Ride Review:

BMW R 1300 GS

Recently launched in India, the BMW R 1300 GS is the flagship adventure touring motorcycle from BMW Motorrad and is a significant improvement over the R 1250 GS. It is seriously loaded with features like adaptive ride height, semi-active suspension, forward collision warning, electronically adjustable windscreen and keyless ignition. The 1,300 cc boxer-twin is smooth and makes 143.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm along with a monstrous 149 Nm of peak torque coming in at a relatively low 6,500 rpm. With 5 variants to choose from, the BMW R 1300 GS is the bike to go for, if you want just one bike in your garage. Extremely capable on and off the road, the R 1300 GS is the pick of ADVs at the moment.

Suzuki Hayabusa

The Suzuki Hayabusa is a legendary motorcycle. Sure, it may be old and may not be the fastest production motorcycle anymore but its shape and size and distinctive design are one of a kind. The big sport tourer from Suzuki gets a 1,340 cc in-line four-cylinder engine that makes 190 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 142 Nm at 7,000 rpm. There are features galore and the motorcycle can still do 300 kmph+ speeds with ease. It is an icon and easily makes it to the list of dream motorcycles we would love to have in our garage.

Triumph Rocket 3

The Triumph Rocket 3 holds the special record of having the world's largest engine on a production motorcycle, a 2,458 cc in-line three-cylinder engine that makes 180 bhp at 7,000 rpm and a whopping 225 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It is a massive motorcycle and has a solid street presence. As is the norm, the Rocket 3 gets a boatload of features and thanks to its brilliant design and supreme performance, the power cruiser makes it in our list of motorcycles in a dream garage.

Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

And lastly, but not in the least, we have the Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special. If we are talking about a dream motorcycle garage, it needs to have a Harley in it. The Road Glide Special is a massive bagger and you can be sure that all eyes will be on it when you are out with the motorcycle. Very few motorcycles can match the Road Glide Special's presence, aura and comfort. The 114 V-Twin engine puts out a monstrous 158 Nm of torque at just 3,850 rpm, with the bike pulling like a freight train. There's also 92.5 bhp of max power on tap. The V-Twin propels the motorcycle forward with a sense of urgency that you may not expect. And for that, it too makes it on our list of motorcycles in a dream garage.