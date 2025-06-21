World Motorcycle Day 2025: 5 Roads A Motorcyclist Should Attempt Once In Life

World Motorcycle Day on June 21 gives all the motorheads a chance to express their never-ending affection for their two-wheeled partners. Mostly associated with freedom, riding two-wheelers gives aficionados a chance to feel free in its purest form. To help enthusiasts get even closer to the feeling, we have put together a list of roads that are meant for the riders, while giving them a chance to experience scenic landscapes and nature's beauty.

Kaza (Image Source- Tripavdisor)

Shimla-Kaza

The most common and highly recommended route to Kaza is through the Kinnaur Valley, which provides an ideal combination of natural beauty and cultural depth. The distance from Shimla to Kaza is around 421 kilometers, and the travel duration can vary from 12 to 14 hours, depending on weather and road conditions.

Leh-Manali

The motorcycle journey from Leh to Manali is a well-known high-altitude adventure, celebrated for its demanding landscape and jaw-dropping views. It spans approximately 470-475 kilometers and traverses multiple high mountain passes. This route generally requires 7-9 days to finish, factoring in round trips to and from Delhi and acclimatization periods in Leh.

Zuluk (Image Source- Tripoto)

Zuluk Loops

The Zuluk loops, often referred to as the Zigzag Road, are a series of 32 hairpin turns located on the Old Silk Route in Sikkim, India, providing a picturesque motorcycle journey. This route attracts many motorcycle enthusiasts due to its striking scenery and thrilling ride.

Western Ghats (Image Source- Tripaneer)

Western ghats

A favored motorcycle route through the Western Ghats begins in Mumbai and proceeds towards Mahabaleshwar, then to Goa, ultimately returning to Mumbai via Gokarna and various coastal towns. This journey showcases a blend of well-kept highways and meandering mountain roads, with chances to discover lush forests, waterfalls, and beaches.

Bandipur Highway (Image Source- Tripoto)

Bandipur Highway

The most sought-after motorcycle route from Bangalore to Bandipur National Park is along NH275, a smooth highway that offers scenic vistas. The journey covers around 217 kilometers and takes roughly 4 hours.