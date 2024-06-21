World Motorcycle Day: Five Bikes That Transformed The Way India Rides

Motorcycles are therapeutic in nature, a wise man once said. They are celebrated around the world for the kind of accessibility they offer in terms of adrenaline rush and transportation needs. A motorcycles are an emotion to some and a piece of mere transportation equipment to others. They serve a varied need for fulfilment to a large audience. Therefore, India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world.

As we celebrate World Motorcycle Day, it's an opportune moment to talk about the motorcycles that have revolutionized the Indian riding experience. Over the years, several bikes have left a mark on the Indian market, influencing trends, shaping rider preferences, and redefining mobility. Here are five iconic motorcycles that have transformed how India rides.

Hero Splendor

The Hero Splendor is the motorcycle of the Indian masses. It is celebrated as a symbol of reliability and practicality while being affordable. Believe it or not, Indians do not give a second thought about the Splendor. Launched in 1994, the motorcycle was quick to become a go-to choice for daily commuters, thanks to its exceptional fuel efficiency, low maintenance costs, and robust build quality. It is now a household name in both urban and rural environments of the Indian market.

In FY23, the Splendor registered sales of 32,55,744 units. Currently, the Hero Splendor is on sale with a starting price of Rs 75,441 (Ex-showroom Delhi). The motorcycle is powered by a 97.2 cc single-cylinder, belting out 8.02 Hp against 8.05 Nm. Designed to be practical, the Splendor comes with a 4-speed gearbox and drum brakes, and it is super-light at only 112 kilos, kerb.

Bajaj Pulsar

The Bajaj Pulsar, introduced in 2001, redefined the Indian motorcycle market by bringing sporty performance to the masses. With its aggressive styling, powerful engine options, and advanced features, the Pulsar became an instant hit among young riders.

It offered a perfect blend of power and efficiency, making it ideal for both city commuting and highway cruising. The Pulsar series has been on a continuous evolution to reinvent the design with modern-day trends and incorporate new technology. The brand has cemented its position as a sporty-youthful motorcycle in the country. It is sold in nearly every segment - from 125 cc to 400 cc.

KTM Duke 390

The Duke 390, first went on sale in India in the year 2013. It kickstarted a new segment altogether. The price-to-performance ratio was just bonkers and everyone who loved motorcycles wanted to buy one for themselves. Its power build-up was fast, and it could do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 5 seconds, with a kerb weight of less than 150 kilos. Fast forward to 2024, the motorcycle is on sale in its third-gen avatar. The price has shot up to Rs 3.11 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi). The new-gen model feels mellow in comparison to the first-gen Duke 390, thanks to new emission standards. However, it still carries a brute and raw character.

No doubt, the Duke nameplate has revolutionized the Indian motorcycle scene. The KTM Duke 390 is now loaded to the gills with features. It comes equipped with a quickshifter, a 5-inch TFT LCD instrument cluster, riding modes, ABS modes, traction control, separate function forks, adjustable suspension and more.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is a legend in its own right. With a history dating back to the early 1950s, the Bullet 350 is synonymous with classic motorcycling in India. Its retro design, thumping exhaust note, and robust build have earned it a cult following. The Bullet 350 represents a sense of nostalgia and a connection to the past.

In 2024, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is priced at Rs 1.74 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi). It uses the J platform with a single-cylinder engine producing a peak power output of 20.22 Hp and 27 Nm of max torque. The design has evolved only minutely. Therefore, the Bullet 350 cannot be mistaken for anything else on the road.

Yamaha R15

Last but not the least, joining this list is the Yamaha R15. Currently on sale in its 4th iteration, the Yamaha R15 came to India in the year 2008. From that very day, it trickled a sense of excitement in the enthusiasts, who were always awaiting a proper entry-level supersport motorcycle. The market's fascination for the faired sportsbike was certainly answered by Yamaha and the R15 took off well.

Still, it manages to eat up sales from both smaller-cheaper (150 cc) and larger-expensive (sub-400 cc) segments. The R15 range starts from Rs 1.82 lakh and tops out at Rs 1.98 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi) for the R15M variant. The 150cc oil-cooled motor is designed to deliver a peak performance of 18.4 Hp and 14.2 Nm. It comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. Moreover, the R15M trim gets a quickshifter as well.