Ducati India Offering Free Accessories On Multistrada V4 S, Multistrada V4 Rally And DesertX Rally

Ducati will offer free accessories on its ADVs till October 31st or till stocks last

If you are looking to add a Ducati ADV in your garage, this might be a good time to purchase one! With the festive season in full swing, Ducati India is offering free accessories worth Rs. 2.5 lakh on Ducati ADVs. The company is offering free accessories worth Rs. 1.55 lakh such as lower seats, off-road air filter, radiator protector and a steel engine cover on the Ducati DesertX Rally. Do keep in mind that the offer is valid only till October 31, 2024 or till stocks last.

Similarly, Multistrada V4 Rally gets accessories worth Rs. 2.5 lakh that include knuckle guards, handlebar bag, engine cover, fork protector, tyre pressure monitoring system, carbon cover for clutch case, gran turismo 3 wind screen, oil-cooler protector and radiator protector.

Lastly, the Ducati Multistrada V4 S also gets free accessories worth Rs. 2.4 lakh which includes - tank protector, oil-cooler protector, radiator protector, engine cover, bash plate, tyre pressure monitoring system, centre stand and a carbon cover for clutch case.

All these accessories are functional and not only offer protection on the motorcycles but will also make your riding a better experience. In the last couple of months, Ducati unveiled three new models and will take the wraps off two other models before the year ends. The next new model from Ducati will be revealed on November 5, at EICMA 2024 and the one after that will be revealed on December 5, 2024.