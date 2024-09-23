2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Range Makes Its Global Debut; India Launch Soon

Expect the new 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 to be launched in India

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 range made its global debut recently, with the V4, V4 S and the V4 Pikes Peak models getting a few updates in terms of design, engine and features. All three motorcycles get a subtle redesign to the front end with new LED lights that are inspired from the Panigale V4. The rear section also gets a tweak, to make it sleeker and the Pikes Peak edition also gets an Akrapovic silencer as standard. The graphics design and the colour schemes are new too.

In terms of engine updates, the motorcycles get same V4 Granturismo engine which is liquid-cooled and makes 170 hp at 10,750 rpm along with 124 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and gets bi-directional quick-shifter as standard. Now, the motorcycles get a new 'wet' mode for riding in rainy conditions along with an optimised 'enduro' mode that makes it easier to ride the motorcycle on tough terrain. All models now get a three-step engine braking mode as well. The Pikes Peak model gets an additional new 'race' mode for better performance and the occasional track sessions. Ducati has also optimised the cylinder deactivation feature, offering close to 6 per cent better efficiency. The cylinder deactivation feature is available on all riding modes.

Coming to the features, the Ducati V4 range gets new Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) which makes the motorcycle safer and more efficient, thanks to the 70 sensors that integrate the data from the inertial platform. The Ducati Vehicle Observer, developed by Ducati Corse in MotoGP, refines the strategies of ABS Cornering, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) and Ducati Traction Control (DTC).

The other big update is to the chassis where the Multistrada V4 and V4 S now get a twin-sided swingarm, instead of the previous single-sided swingarm with the swingarm pivot being moved up by 1 mm. The Pikes Peak edition though continues to get a single-sided swingarm. For 2025, V4 gets manual fully adjustable front and rear suspension, while the V4 S is equipped with semi-active Marzocchi suspension controlled by the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution system. The system allows adjustment of the preload and hydraulic brakes in compression and extension of the fork and rear shock absorber.

The V4 S is also equipped with an automatic lowering device which reduces the seat height automatically when the motorcycle goes below 10 kmph and increases the seat height back to normal when the motorcycle goes above 50 kmph. The Pikes Peak variant gets Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension with a dedicated button to change settings on the go. While the Multi V4 gets twin 320 mm discs up front with Brembo 4-piston monobloc callipers along with a 280 mm disc at the rear, the V4 S and the Pikes Peak edition get Brembo Stylema callipers along with twin 330 mm discs up front.

The Multistrada V4 S was the first motorcycle equipped with a front and rear radar system to support the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), which makes riding less tiring on long motorway stretches, and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems, which signals the presence of approaching vehicles in the blind spot of the mirrors. To these, on the 2025 model, the Forward Collision Warning (FCW) function is added, which warns the rider of potential collisions with a vehicle in front.

The 2025 Multistrada V4 also offers the rider better visibility when riding at night, with Ducati Cornering Lights that are more effective in illuminating the road when leaning and an optimised headlight cluster to reduce the shadow cone in front of the front wheel.

Global deliveries of the new Multistrada V4 range begin in October 2024 and we expect it to launch it in India soon.