2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Launched In India; Price, Specs, Features, And More

Ducati, the luxury motorcycle brand, has launched the 2025 Multistrada V4 in the Indian market. The adventure tourer is available at a starting price of Rs 22.98 lakh (ex-showroom). With the update, the Ducati Multistrada V4 gets a host of design updates and new features, claiming to provide enhanced fuel efficiency and comfort.

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 gets a redesigned front, with more aggressive proportions. Also, the front view brings it closer to the style of the new Panigale V4. The double front headlight is highlighted by the new painted parts that completely frame it, taking on an important stylistic presence, as on the 916 and 1098. The new silencer has a sharper shape that gives it a more aggressive style and sound.

The brand claims that the updated Ducati Multistrada V4 offers considerable comfort enhancement. The panniers and the top case have been moved back to offer more space for the passenger's legs. The new die-cast aluminium support for the top case offers the passenger better support and a greater sense of robustness when the top case is installed.

2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Launched

Talking about the features, the 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 is equipped with features like a 6.5-inch full-TFT colour screen that enables connectivity for music, navigation, and more. It gets 4 power modes, 5 riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro), Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Cruise Control, and more.

The prices of the 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 start from Rs 22.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is a detailed list of the variants and pricing of the new Multistrada:

Pricing (All prices Ex-Showroom India)