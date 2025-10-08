2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Breaks Cover

Ducati has taken the wraps off the new Multistrada V4 Rally. With the update, the 2026 Ducati Multistarda V4 rally gets a bunch of upgrades in terms of electronics and the ergonomy, making it a more capable tourer. The brand announced the new Multistrada V4 Rally at the Ducati World Premiere 2026, highlighting the new offerings in the latest version of the Multistrada V4.

The 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is powered by the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, which is capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of 170 hp at 10,750 rpm and 121 Nm (12.3 kgm) at 8,750 rpm. These figures are combined with refined technical solutions, such as the counter-rotating crankshaft, derived from Ducati Corse's experience in MotoGP.

2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Revealed

Also, the engine is assisted by the new Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0, which allows for a microswitch-free shift rod, offering the rider a more direct feel with shorter travel.

Multistrada V4 Rally maintains its lightweight and compact aluminum monocoque frame, with a double-sided shell-cast aluminum swingarm mounted on a repositioned, higher-mounted pivot, and promises effective handling even under full load. Also, the braking system has been upgraded with a larger 280 mm rear brake disc for enhanced stopping power.

With the update, the new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally gets a host of new features on the list, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, the new Automatic Lowering Device lowers the bike for easier ground contact, and the advanced strategies for the ABS Electronic Combined Braking System and the semi-active Adaptive Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO are now even more effective in managing any situation and riding style.

Also, the new Multistrada V4 gets an adaptive DSS EVO system that can understand the characteristics of the route being tackled and the rider's riding style at any given moment and adjust the suspension's hydraulic calibration to ensure the best control and comfort based on the situation.

Deliveries of the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally will begin in India in Q2 of 2026. The 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is available in two colour schemes: Ducati Red/Brushed Aluminum with black spoked wheels and Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum with gold spoked wheels, both with a brushed aluminum fuel tank.