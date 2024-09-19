Ducati To Unveil Five Motorcycles Before The Year Ends

Ducati will take the wraps off five new motorcycles over the next 90 days

Ducati usually gets very active right before the end of every year and this time too, the company announced that it will unveil five new motorcycles beginning from September 19 to December 5, 2024. Expect the Italian manufacturer to launch motorcycles from a variety of segments. Ducati has given a hint for each of the five motorcycles it will unveil. We try and decode the kind of motorcycles that the company will unveil, with the given hints. But hopefully this doesn't blow up in our faces.

Expand Your Limits | September 19, 2024 - We expect this to be an adventure motorcycle, possibly from the DesertX range. There are already three variants of the DesertX on sale - the standard model, the DesertX Rally and the DesertX Discovery and Ducati could add another variant to the line-up.

You Can Wear Black At Any Time | October 7, 2024 - This is likely to be a fully blacked out variant of an existing model. Expect minimal changes apart from a new, dark colour scheme on the motorcycle.

Celebratory Beauty | October 17, 2024 - Hmm, this is a tough one to decode! The hint is likely at a beautiful motorcycle, having a special edition variant, celebrating a particular occasion. It is us just dreaming of beautiful Ducatis right now! A new and updated version of the SuperSport, maybe?

Extended Experience | November 5, 2024 - Alright, this one we simply cannot decode. Guess we will just have to wait and watch on this.

Unlock Every Day Adventure | December 5, 2024 - Every day adventure could refer to a motorcycle that can tackle the urban commute and go off-road as well. Could it be a new Ducati Scrambler model? Afterall it is exactly the kind of motorcycle that can be ridden daily to work and then on a trail as well.