Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 19.05 Lakh

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is the most tricked out version in the Hypermotard range

Ducati India launched the Hypermotard 950 SP in India, at a price of Rs. 19.05 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the third model in Ducati India's Hypermotard range after the 950 RVE and the newly launched Hypermotard 698 Mono. Needless to say, the SP gets top-shelf components along with a new colour scheme and carbon-fibre parts. The model now gets thick 48 mm Ohlins USD fork up front along with an increase in wheel travel from 170 mm to 185 mm. At the rear is an Ohlins monoshock with 175 mm travel and a single-sided swingarm. Both units are fully adjustable.

Then the motorcycle gets lightweight 17-inch Marchesini forged alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP rubber. The motorcycle weighs in at 191 kg without fuel and has a rather tall seat height of 890 mm, which is 20 mm more than that of the standard and the 950 RVE model. The tall seat and weight of the motorcycle may prove to be a deterrent for Indian riders.

The motorcycle continues to get the 937 cc L-Twin Testastretta engine which makes 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with bi-directional quick-shifter as standard. What is interesting is the fact that the same engine is used in other Ducati models as well, such as the DesertX and the SuperSport S, but it is in the highest state of tune on the Hypermotard 950 SP.

There is no direct rival to the Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP but at that price point there are a variety of premium and performance oriented motorcycles that you can choose from.