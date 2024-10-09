2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark & Full Throttle Breaks Cover

Ducati has unveiled the 2025 editions of the Scrambler Icon Dark and the Scrambler Full Throttle. The Scrambler Full Throttle has been on sale since last year, but the Icon Dark, is essentially a blacked-out version of the Scrambler Icon, with dark hues. Both motorcycles will be launched in India in 2025, although there is no specific timeline for the launch. The Ducati Scrambler 2G range is already on sale in India which includes the Icon, Full Throttle and the Nightshift. Prices start from Rs. 10.39 lakh and go up to Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Scrambler Icon Dark gets all blacked out parts, giving it a sinister and a deadly vibe. The motorcycle gets a matte black finish on parts like the mudguard, headlight cover and the tear-drop shaped fuel tank. Customers can also get a bi-directional quick-shifter fitted on the Scrambler Icon Dark.

The 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle gets a new colour, along with upholstery on the seat, black and bronze details and a '62' livery, which represents the year 1962, when the first Ducati Scrambler made its debut. The design on the Scrambler Full Throttle is inspired from the flat-track motorcycles in the USA.

The lowered handlebar with a short front mudguard and a rear section without the rear mudguard enhances the Tracker look on the motorcycle. The Scrambler Full Throttle also gets a Termignoni exhaust as standard fitment along with LED indicators and a bi-directional quick-shifter.