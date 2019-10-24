Centre's Decision On Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies 'Historic': Meenakshi Lekhi

Meenakshi Lekhi criticised the Delhi government for allegedly wasting public money

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi has said that the Centre's decision to confer ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi is "historic". Her remarks came after the Union Cabinet approved regulations for conferring and recognising the ownership or transfer rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies, a move expected to benefit 40 lakh residents of the national capital.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ms Lekhi said, "This is a historic decision which will benefit 40 lakh families in Delhi."

She also criticised the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for allegedly wasting public money and betraying the people of the national capital.

In an official statement, the Cabinet said on Wednesday the regulations will benefit more than 40 lakh residents of unauthorized colonies spread over around 175 square kilometres "as development/redevelopment can now take place in these colonies resulting in a clean, secure and healthy living environment".

The Cabinet also gave its approval to bringing a bill in the next session of Parliament to implement the proposal.

The decision is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies which are inhabited by lower-income group societies and does not apply to 69 affluent colonies identified by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) including Sainik Farms, Mahendru Enclave and Anant Ram Dairy.

