40 Lakh Living In Unauthorised Colonies In Delhi To Get Ownership Rights

Union Minister Hardeep Puri called it a "far-sighted, progressive, revolutionary step" for Delhi.

40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi will be given ownership rights, the government said today.

"Ownership rights will be conferred to people who are living there, whether they are on private or government land," said Union Minister Hardeep Puri.

These people can take loans to construct homes in the colonies now.

He called it a "far-sighted, progressive, revolutionary step" for Delhi.

The sweeping decision, described by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar as "historic", comes months before Delhi votes for a new assembly.

The three ministers who addressed the media denied that the decision had anything to do with politics or elections.

"This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thinking, that we can do this. This is not politics...they will get parks, electricity and a sewer system," said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

