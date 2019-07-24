Over 8,000 DDA Flats Allotted In Delhi's Narela, Vasant Kunj Residential Areas

DDA's scheme was for sale of nearly 18,000 newly-built flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela areas

The DDA or Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday held the draw of lots for its Housing Scheme 2019. The draw of lots for allotment of flats began on Tuesday. DDA had put 10,294 flats on the offer out of its kitty of 18,000 units. "In the final draw of lots, out of 10,294, only 8,438 flats were allotted in various categories from 45,012 applicants," news agency Press Trust of India quoted a senior DDA official as saying. The scheme was originally for sale of nearly 18,000 newly-built flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas. However, the DDA received few applications for flats in Narela, forcing it to curtail the total number of flats on offer.

Of the 45,012 final applicants, 36,409 belonged to general category, 5,021 scheduled castes and 2,025 scheduled tribes and 97 war widows, among others, the senior official said.

The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 was launched on March 25, offering flats across four categories -- HIG (High Income Group), MIG (Middle Income Group), LIG (Low Income Group) and EWS (Economically Weaker Section). However, the deadline for application was extended by a month till June 10, after getting a lukewarm response. The earlier deadline was May 10.

The scheme is also linked to 'credit linked subsidy scheme' under "Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Housing For All".

Recently, the DDA had approved a proposal to reduce cost of EWS flats in Narela, part of the online Housing Scheme 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)



