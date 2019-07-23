DDA Housing Scheme 2019 Draw Today: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will conduct a computerised lucky draw at Vikas Sadan today for allotment of flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas. The live streaming of DDA Housing Scheme 2019 will be available from 12:30 pm onwards on DDA's official website- dda.org.in and YouTube page. The scheme, which ended on June 10, is for sale of nearly 18,000 newly-built flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas, for which the DDA has received about 50,000 applications. This scheme is linked to 'credit linked subsidy scheme' under 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Housing For All'.

Here are 5 things to know about DDA Housing Scheme 2019:

1. The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 was launched on March 25, offering flats across four categories.

2. The deadline for application was extended by a month till June 10, after getting a lukewarm response. The earlier deadline was May 10.

3. As many as 17,922 flats are on offer in four categories -- HIG (High Income Group), MIG (Middle Income Group), LIG (Low Income Group) and EWS (Economically Weaker Section)," a senior DDA official had earlier said. The flats available in these categories are - 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).

4. For the economically weaker section (EWS) category, the application fee was fixed at Rs 25,000. For the LIG category, it was Rs 1 lakh and for MIG and HIG flats Rs 2 lakh.

5. Recently, the DDA had approved a proposal to reduce cost of EWS flats in Narela, part of the online Housing Scheme 2019, "by up to 40 per cent of the construction cost". The modified rates would apply to allottees of the current scheme. In case of left over flats, it would be re-advertised soon at reduced rates, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.