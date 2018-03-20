BJP MLAs Move Court To Restrain Kailash Gahlot From Attending Assembly Election Commission recommended disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs, for holding office of profit on January 19. Kailash Gahlot was among the 20 AAP MLAs.

Share EMAIL PRINT AAP MLAs have challenged their disqualification order in the high court. (File) New Delhi: Delhi BJP MLAs today moved the high court seeking to restrain disqualified Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot from attending the ongoing Assembly proceedings.



The plea, challenging the continuance of Mr Gahlot as a minister, was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, which listed it for hearing tomorrow.



The budget session of the Delhi Assembly started on March 16 and will continue till March 28.On Monday, BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma



The Election Commission had recommended the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs, for holding office of profit, on January 19. The president had accepted the poll panel's opinion the very next day.



The MLAs have challenged their



Advocate Balendu Shekhar and Neeraj Kumar mentioned the petition on behalf of four BJP MLAs - Vijender Gupta, O P Sharma, Jagdish Pradhan and Manjinder Singh Sirsa.



Delhi BJP MLAs today moved the high court seeking to restrain disqualified Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot from attending the ongoing Assembly proceedings.The plea, challenging the continuance of Mr Gahlot as a minister, was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, which listed it for hearing tomorrow.The budget session of the Delhi Assembly started on March 16 and will continue till March 28.On Monday, BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma was suspended for the remaining Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly for allegedly using derogatory language in the House while objecting to the presence of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.The Election Commission had recommended the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs, for holding office of profit, on January 19. The president had accepted the poll panel's opinion the very next day. The MLAs have challenged their disqualification order in the high court, which is yet to pronounce the judgment.Advocate Balendu Shekhar and Neeraj Kumar mentioned the petition on behalf of four BJP MLAs - Vijender Gupta, O P Sharma, Jagdish Pradhan and Manjinder Singh Sirsa.