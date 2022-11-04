BJP Launches Party's Election Office At Headquarters For Delhi Civic Polls

The MCD poll office is located at the BJP's Delhi unit headquarters at Pant Marg.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta inaugurated the party's MCD election office with a 'yagna' today.

The State Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections later in the day.

The MCD poll office from where campaigns and other activities will be operated is located at the BJP's Delhi unit headquarters at Pant Marg. The party has already formed various panels, including a campaign management committee, for the elections.

The BJP, which has governed the civic bodies since 2007, is pitted against a resurgent Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

Earlier this year, the Centre unified the city's three municipal corporations under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and reduced the total number of wards to 250 from 272.

