BJP Demands 'White Paper' From Delhi Government On Status Of School Education

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Tuesday demanded that the AAP government presented a "white paper" on the status of school education in the national capital, saying that its data pointed out various shortcomings in it.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government must come out with a "white paper" on the status of school education in Delhi, in view of the latest comprehensive data released by its education department, he said.The data revealed a "sharp decline" in the number of students appearing as well as the pass percentage in the 10th and 12th board exams, the BJP leader claimed."This is contrary to the claims of Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who talks about a revolutionary progress in the field of education," Mr Gupta said.Referring to the data, he further alleged that school education was "suffering" because of the "27,000 vacant posts of teachers" and deployment of "82 principles and teachers" in the education department on "administrative" work.Reacting to Mr Gupta's demand, Atishi Marlena, the Education Advisor to Mr Sisodia, said 8,000 new classrooms were built in the government schools with pre-fabricated cement blocks during the AAP regime and that these classrooms were not "kachcha" by any stretch of imagination.Also, the city government had identified more than 100 pieces of land belonging to some of its other departments for building schools, he added."Amused at the so-called allegations made by @Gupta_vijender on Delhi govt schools. Wish he would do some homework before making claims."8000 new classrooms made in Delhi govt school made with pre-fabricated cement blocks, not 'kachcha' by any stretch of the imagination (sic)," Marlena said in a series of tweets."Not only on 29 plots have school buildings been designed, but Delhi govt has identified 100+ pieces of land from it's other departments to build schools! Rest assured @Gupta_vijender we will leave Delhi with school infrastructure for next decade."Yes, we inherited some schools that we're running in 4 shifts due to overcrowding. This is the reason we have undertaken a massive infrastructure expansion to ease this pressure (sic)," he wrote on the microblogging website.