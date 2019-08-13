Delhi Court Gives Go-Ahead For Release Of ''Batla House''

Batla House stars John Abraham in the lead role.

The Delhi High court on Tuesday gave go-ahead to the release of movie "Batla House" on August 15 after the film makers agreed to certain modifications.

The film is about an alleged police encounter that took place in Delhi after the 2008 serial blasts.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru passed the consent order and said the film makers are bound by their statement and disposed of the petition.

The film makers agreed to put certain disclaimers and delete some scenes in the movie which were objectionable to the petitioners -- Ariz Khan, who is facing trial in the Batla House encounter case, and Shahzad Ahmed, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court and his appeal is pending in the high court.

The petition had claimed that the film, slated for release on Independence Day, shows a link between the bomb blasts and the encounter and would therefore, prejudicially affect the trial in both cases.

