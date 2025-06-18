Bulldozer Action Averted In Batla House, 44 Of 52 Plots Get Relief

Delhi's Batla House, which turned up on the Delhi Development Authority's demolition list recently, has got some temporary relief. Of the 52 plots, 44 have received a freeze order from the court. The issue of the remaining seven is still pending in the High Court.

The Delhi Development Authority or DDA had issued notices regarding houses built on Khasra Number 279, declaring them illegal and giving a 15-day notice for eviction.

In response, residents approached the Delhi High Court and Saket Court, where they began receiving relief.

The total land under Khasra Number 279 measures 34 bighas, of which demolition orders have been issued only for constructions on 2 bighas and 10 biswas.

Petitioners argue that not all properties on this khasra are illegal and that the DDA's notice lacks clarity.

"I was born here, we used to farm here, and now after 60 years the DDA is claiming the land belongs to them," said 60-year-old Hakimuddin. "They don't even know what's going on - notices have been put up even on houses outside Khasra 279," he added. No one, he said, is willing to listen.

Aftab, 55, a Batla House resident, said, "If we see clearly, the whole of Delhi is illegal. A man builds a house only once in his life. Now suddenly this issue has come up, and we are very worried".

"Our governments should regularize unauthorized colonies. We have full faith that the court will give us relief according to our rightful claim," he added.

Demolition drives are currently in progress in several parts of Delhi. In Ashok Vihar, around 200 slum dwellings were recently demolished by bulldozers. Prior to this, similar actions were carried out in Wazirpur, Madrasi Camp, and the landless camp in Kalkaji.

The crackdown has sparked criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party, which alleges that the ruling BJP had promised to provide houses where slums exist but is now demolishing homes before fulfilling that promise.

Responding to the allegation, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the opposition is spreading falsehoods about bulldozer drives. She asserted that the government is providing permanent housing to slum dwellers under its rehabilitation scheme. During a meeting with officials, the Chief Minister ordered FIRs to be filed against those spreading misinformation about the ongoing actions against illegal constructions.