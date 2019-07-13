3-Year-Old Girl In Delhi Who Fell Off Flyover Dies

Police said a damaged Bullet motorcycle was found at the Badarpur flyover (Representational)

The three-year-old girl, who along with her uncle fell off the Badarpur flyover in south Delhi on Thursday, succumbed to her injuries in south Delhi on Friday night, police said.

The police said a damaged Bullet motorcycle belonging to the man was found at the Badarpur flyover on the carriage way towards Faridabad. Both the victims were admitted in a hospital. In the accident Mohan (33) sustained injuries, while his niece Dipti was stated to be very critical.

"It is saddening the little girl succumbed to her injuries on Friday night. I would like to point out that kids should not be made to sit in front on the bikes. Both the victims were without safety gears in this case," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East).

In the statement recorded by the police, the victim had alleged that a Chinese 'manja' (string used to fly kites) got stuck in his neck following which he lost control and his bike hit the divider and they fell down from the flyover. However, the police have not found anything from the spot.

