Auto Driver Killed As Minor Crashes Car Into 3-Wheeler In Delhi

An auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a car, driven by a minor, crashed into his three-wheeler on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in New Delhi early today, the police said.



The car, a Maruti Ciaz, was being driven by a 17-year-old boy, who was accompanied by his friends, also minors. Police said the friends had come to Connaught Place for a drive.



The car belonged to the teenager's uncle, who is also likely to be booked for giving his car keys to a minor.



According to the police, the teenager jumped a traffic signal and rammed into the auto-rickshaw at a turn between KG Marg and Tolstoy Marg.



The driver, Shiv Shankar Mahato, 66, a resident of Mata Sundri Road, was thrown several metres in the air as a result of the collision and died on the spot.



A passerby informed the police about the accident around 6 am.



The teenagers were also injured. The minor driver sustained head injuries and was taken to a hospital.



Further investigations are underway.





