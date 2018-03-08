Auto Driver Killed As Minor Crashes Car Into 3-Wheeler In Delhi

The driver, Shiv Shankar Mahato, 66, a resident of Mata Sundri Road, was thrown several metres in the air as a result of the collision and died on the spot.

Delhi | | Updated: March 08, 2018 16:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Auto Driver Killed As Minor Crashes Car Into 3-Wheeler In Delhi

Car belonged to teenager's uncle, who is also likely to be booked for handing over car keys to minor

New Delhi:  An auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a car, driven by a minor, crashed into his three-wheeler on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in New Delhi early today, the police said.

The car, a Maruti Ciaz, was being driven by a 17-year-old boy, who was accompanied by his friends, also minors. Police said the friends had come to Connaught Place for a drive.

The car belonged to the teenager's uncle, who is also likely to be booked for giving his car keys to a minor.

According to the police, the teenager jumped a traffic signal and rammed into the auto-rickshaw at a turn between KG Marg and Tolstoy Marg.

The driver, Shiv Shankar Mahato, 66, a resident of Mata Sundri Road, was thrown several metres in the air as a result of the collision and died on the spot.

A passerby informed the police about the accident around 6 am.

Comments
The teenagers were also injured. The minor driver sustained head injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Further investigations are underway.
 

Trending

Delhi accidentMinor crashes carAuto driver killed in Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chandrababu NaiduKamal HaasanDawood IbrahimRahul GandhiHadiya Case

................................ Advertisement ................................