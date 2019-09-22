Australian Man Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 21 Crore At Delhi Airport

The drugs seized from the man were handed over to customs officials at the airport. (Representational)

An Australian national was arrested at the Delhi airport today for allegedly carrying drugs worth Rs 21 crore, a senior official said.

Mohammed Umar Turay was arrested after he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to catch a flight to Melbourne today morning.

Airport officials said that the traveller looked suspicious. When he was searched, 7 kilograms of amphetamine was recovered from the false bottom of his bag, they said.

The seized drugs were handed over to customs officials at the airport for further probe, he said.

