Atishi Marlena Named Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Candidate

Delhi | | Updated: August 27, 2018 20:44 IST
Atishi Marlena will operate out of the newly inaugurated office on Vikas Marg

New Delhi: 

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced Atishi Marlena, a former advisor to Education Minister Manish Sisodia, as its candidate in the Lok Sabha election from East Delhi constituency.

She is the first candidate to be announced by AAP for the 2019 elections.

Mr Marlena served as an advisor from July 2015 to April 17, 2018 and was also involved in drafting the manifesto of the party in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

She will operate out of the newly inaugurated office on Vikas Marg near the Laxmi Nagar metro station.

Ms Marlena said on the occasion: "By naming this road Vikas Marg, did people get schools, universities or hospitals? For real development, AAP has to be strengthened and Delhi''s seven Lok Sabha seats have to be won by AAP."

