At 5.1 Degree Celsius, Delhi Recorded Season's Coldest Day

The maximum temperature was recorded at 22.3 degrees Celsius for this time of the year. (File)

Delhi recorded season's coldest day on Tuesday with the minimum temperature plunging to 5.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 22.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, a MeT department official said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 97 and 45 per cent.

The Met office has forecast clear skies for Wednesday along with mist and shallow fog in the morning.

"Clear skies with mist and shallow fog in the morning followed by haze and smoke thereafter. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 22 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively," the weatherman said.

On Monday, the minimum temperature recorded was 6.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 22.1 degrees Celsius.

For more Delhi stories, click here