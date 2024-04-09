At 38 Degrees, Delhi Records Highest Maximum Temperature: Weather Office

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky for Wednesday

The national capital on Tuesday recorded its highest maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

"The temperatures are expected to rise to nearly 40 degrees Celsius this week, but there will be no heatwave hitting the capital as Delhi may receive rainfall activities on April 13 and 14 accompanied by thunderstorms," Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Meteorological Center, told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

April, May and June are the peak of summer, and in these months, the weather will heat up, so temperatures may rise to 40 degrees Celsius next week," he added.

The second-highest maximum temperature was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius on March 30 during this summer season.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky for Wednesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 38 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's Najafgarh recorded a high temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius at 6:30 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

