At 2 Degrees, Delhi Shivers In One Of The Coldest Mornings This Winter

The temperature in Delhi has been dropping for the last few days

Residents of the national capital woke up to biting chill this morning after the winter temperature fell to 2 degree Celsius. The coldest day this season was on January 1 when the weather office recorded 1.1 degree Celsius.

Today's temperature of 2 degree Celsius came from the observatory in south Delhi's Safdarjung. Another weather office in Palam on the outskirts of the city reported 4.9 degree Celsius.

The air quality in the city remained under "very poor" category. Some parts of the city reported slow traffic due to dense fog.

Delhi has seen severe air pollution in the past in peak winter, prompting the authorities to take measures like the odd-even traffic scheme and stopping construction activity. However, for now the situation appears to be not out of control, officials said.

Delhi's neighbour Haryana and Punjab further to the north continued to reel under cold wave, with Narnaul in Haryana reporting the coldest at 1.8 degree Celsius.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped many places in Punjab and Haryana this morning.

In Jammu and Kashmir, a large area of Dal lake and other water bodies have become frozen.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 8.4 degree Celsius, which was the coldest temperature recorded in the city in 30 years, an official in the weather office said.

The minimum temperature in the Gulmarg tourist resort settled at minus 7 degree Celsius - up from minus 10 degree Celsius the night before.