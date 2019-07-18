Arvind Kejrwal's Rare Thanks For Centre Over Unauthorised Colonies Plan

Arvind Kejriwal thanked the Centre for agreeing to regularise properties in unauthorised colonies

Residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi will soon have ownership rights of their properties, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. He went on to say that the Centre has "agreed" to the proposal sent by the Delhi government in this regard.

The Delhi government on Wednesday received a reply to the proposal it had sent to the Centre in November 2015.

"The Centre has sent a very positive response. They are ready, and asked some questions which will be replied by us in a few days. The dream of residents in unauthorised colonies to have ownership rights of their properties will soon be realised," Mr Kejriwal said at a press conference. He even thanked the Central government for its approval.

Registries of properties in 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi will begin after Centre's approval to Delhi government's proposal, he said.

The cut-off date for properties to be covered for ownership rights in unauthorised colonies will be January 1, 2015, said Delhi's Urban Development minister Satyendar Jain.



