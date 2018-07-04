Who Is Delhi's Boss? Top Court Verdict Today In AAP vs Centre: 10 Facts

The Supreme Court will outline the relationship between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal

NEW DELHI: Is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government a toothless body with all the powers to veto its decisions with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal? Mr Kejriwal will get a firm answer to the question today morning when the Supreme Court's five judges led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra decide the city government's petition against the court ruling that the Lieutenant Governor was ultimately, the administrative boss of Delhi. But the court's decision may only end the legal battles over the tussle for power. Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, has already launched a signature campaign to seek full statehood for Delhi, a demand first made by the BJP through the 1990s till it came to power at the centre.