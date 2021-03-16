Arvind Kejriwal To Protest At Delhi's Jantar Mantar Against Bill On Lt Governor's Powers

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MPs, MLAs to protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against bill on LG's powers

Delhi ministers and AAP MPs, MLAs and councillors led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday against the Centre's bill that gives overarching power to the Lieutenant Governor.

"All Delhi cabinet ministers, MLAs, Aam Aadmi Party MPs and councillors will participate in the protest," Development Minister Gopal Rai told news agency PTI.

He said the protest will be led by Arvind Kejriwal.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr Rai said the "unconstitutional way" in which the central government is attempting to strip the Delhi government's powers is condemnable.

Mr Rai claimed the central government was attempting to restrict the powers of an elected government in Delhi, rendering it virtually powerless.

"The Delhi government's growing popularity across the country appears to have become a thorn in the central government's eye," Mr Rai said.

He claimed that the BJP-ruled Centre has conspired to limit an elected government's powers, and is attempting to overturn the judgement of a constitution bench of the Supreme Court - all of it to restrict the powers of the Delhi government and to stifle its growth.

"Now every decision will be implemented at the mercy of the LG. Thus, the party has decided to protest against the central government's decision to introduce a bill that renders an elected government powerless. All MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party, all ministers, along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be present at Jantar Mantar on 17 March from 2 PM onwards to register their protest against an undemocratic decision being taken by the BJP-ruled Central government," said Mr Rai.

Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of "drastically curtailing" the powers of the elected government through this bill.

According to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the "government" in the city would mean the "Lieutenant Governor" in context of any law to be made by the legislative assembly.

The bill that was introduced by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) before any executive action in the national capital.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia had alleged that the bill would stall Delhi's progress by giving undue powers to the LG.



