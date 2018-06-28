Arvind Kejriwal To Be Charged In Delhi Bureaucrat Assault Case: Sources

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and nine other AAP legislators will be booked

Highlights Charge-sheet made based on evidence, statements: Police Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged he was manhandled AAP alleged Mr Prakash, other bureaucrats skipped meetings

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia will be charged by the police with criminal conspiracy over the alleged attack on a top bureaucrat in February.

Sources say the police have prepared a charge-sheet based on the evidence and statements of many and it is set to be filed soon.

Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has alleged that he was manhandled and assaulted at a late night meeting at Mr Kejriwal's home on February 19.

Anshu Prakash has alleged that in Mr Kejriwal's presence, he was attacked by lawmakers of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He complained to the police that he was beaten by two legislators as part of a conspiracy between everyone present in the room, a statement seen to point at the Chief Minister.

Mr Kejriwal was questioned and his home was searched twice by the police in connection with the incident.

AAP has alleged that Mr Prakash and several other bureaucrats have skipped meetings and refused to cooperate since then.

Mr Kejriwal and his ministers spent nine days protesting inside a guest room at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence Raj Niwas and refused to budge until the officers were ordered to end their "boycott".

Last month, police officers questioned the Chief Minister at his home for over three hours and asked around 100 questions. He was reportedly questioned in the room where the controversial meeting with the chief secretary took place.

Mr Kejriwal has alleged that the police investigation is "politically motivated".