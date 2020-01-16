Arvind Kejriwal Hopes MLAs Who Were Denied Tickets Will Remain In AAP

Arvind Kejriwal hopes that MLAs who were denied ticket will not join the Opposition.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed hope that the 15 sitting AAP MLAs, who have been denied the party tickets for the 2020 Assembly Elections, will stay in the party instead of joining the Opposition.

Several reports suggest that other parties are in touch with the 15 sitting MLAs who have been denied tickets by AAP.

"All parties will try but they are a part of our family and I hope they will remain so," Mr Kejriwal said.

The party has denied tickets to 15 MLAs and has fielded 24 new faces. The party has given tickets to 46 sitting MLAs.

While Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from Patparganj, Atishi from Kalkaji and Raghav Chadha from Rajinder Nagar. Dilip Pandey has been given a ticket by denying it to sitting MLA Pankaj Pushkar, Raghav Chadha has been fielded in place of Vijendra Ghar and Atishi has been fielded replacing Avatar Singh.