Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out At PM Over Chargesheet Against Satyendar Jain

This case was registered against Satyendar Jain by Modi ji, Arvind Kejriwal said. (File)

Reacting to a charge sheet filed by the CBI against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a disproportionate-assets case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that residents of unauthorised colonies would give a reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the future polls.

Mr Kejriwal reiterated the charge that the case was registered against Mr Jain for framing a scheme for regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

"This case was registered against Satyendar Jain by Modi ji, for the offence of making scheme to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Residents of these colonies will give a reply to Modi ji this time," he tweeted in Hindi.

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against the Delhi health minister, his wife and a few others in a disproportionate-assets case, officials said on Monday.

The move comes days after the Ministry of Home Affairs granted CBI the sanction to prosecute Jain in a case registered by the central probe agency in August last year for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.