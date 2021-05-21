Arvind Kejriwal Gives Rs 1 Crore Aid To Family Of Teacher Who Died Of Covid

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to family of Nitin Tanwar, a teacher in a Delhi government school who died of COVID-19 in December last year.

Mr Tanwar passed away after getting infected while on COVID duty. He performed various non-teaching duties during the pandemic including ration distribution.

"Tanwar was a very hardworking and dedicated teacher in our Delhi government school. He was posted on various duties during the corona crisis, he was initially posted at the ration distribution centre, and later on many such duties. He passed away after getting infected while being on COVID duty last year," Mr Kejriwal said.

It is because of people like him that Delhi can cope with the COVID-19 pandemic because these people are fighting a tough battle against the virus, he said.

"While we cannot fill the loss, we have provided his family with the monetary support of Rs 1 crore. We will also provide his wife with a job in a Delhi government school and stand beside them to provide any assistance they need in the future," the Chief Minister said.

Mr Tanwar, who was posted as a primary teacher at MC Primary School in Naraina, was admitted to the RML Hospital after being infected with coronavirus, where he died on December 14 last year.

Mr Tanwar is survived by his parents, wife, daughter, brother and sister-in-law.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)