Arvind Kejriwal Flags Off 100 Standard Floor Buses Equipped With CCTVs, Panic Button

The cluster bus fleet operated by Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System has gone up to 2,000

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today flagged off 100 standard floor buses equipped with hydraulic lifts, CCTV cameras and panic button under the cluster scheme.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had rolled out another 100 standard buses.

With the addition of 100 new buses today, the cluster bus fleet operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS) has gone up to 2,000.