Doorstep Delivery Of Services In Delhi From September 10: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi doorstep delivery service entails delivering important certificates at home for a nominal fee.

Delhi | | Updated: August 31, 2018 16:12 IST
Arvind Kejriwal said the scheme was a first in the world (File)

New Delhi: 

The Delhi government on Friday announced that people living in Delhi will get doorstep delivery of about 100 services from September 10.

"Doorstep delivery of services: A revolution in governance. A big blow to corruption. Super convenience for people. Happening for the first time anywhere in the world. Starts from September 10," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

By paying a facilitation fee of Rs 50 each, people can get delivered at their homes certificates of marriage, caste, domicile and income besides new water connections and driving licences among others.

The services will be provided between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. at a time preferred by the people.

