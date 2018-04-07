Arvind Kejriwal Demands Probe Into Relation Between LG, Food Commissioner

Arvind Kejriwal said he requested Lt Governor Anil Baijal thrice to remove the Delhi food commissioner in view of alleged irregularities.

Delhi | | Updated: April 07, 2018 09:10 IST
Arvind Kejriwal has demanded a probe by the Public Accounts Committee (File Photo)

New Delhi:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today demanded a probe by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Delhi Assembly into the relationship between the Lt Governor and food commissioner with regard to alleged irregularities in distribution of ration.

Participating in a discussion over 'Outcome Report' on the L-G office in the Delhi Assembly, Mr Kejriwal said that he has requested Lt Governor Anil Baijal thrice to remove the Delhi food commissioner in view of several complaints of alleged irregularities in distribution of ration.

"What is the relation between the L-G and the food commissioner? There has to be a reason for refusal to remove him even after large scale complaints..." the chief minister said.

He said that the elected government is being questioned about ration distribution despite all its efforts to improve the state of affairs even in the wake of such non-cooperation from the LG and his appointed officers.

"I request for the PAC probe into the relationship between LG and the food commissioner," Mr Kejriwal demanded in the House.

