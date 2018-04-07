Arvind Kejriwal Demands Probe Into Relation Between LG, Food Commissioner

Participating in a discussion over 'Outcome Report' on the L-G office in the Delhi Assembly, Mr Kejriwal said that he has requested Lt Governor Anil Baijal thrice to remove the Delhi food commissioner in view of several complaints of alleged irregularities in distribution of ration.
"What is the relation between the L-G and the food commissioner? There has to be a reason for refusal to remove him even after large scale complaints..." the chief minister said.
"I request for the PAC probe into the relationship between LG and the food commissioner," Mr Kejriwal demanded in the House.