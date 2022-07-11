Arms Dealer Shot Dead By 24-Year-Old In Delhi, Cops Arrest The Accused

The accused has been handed over to local police for further investigation. (Representational)

Delhi police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly murdering Amit Goel, a builder and property dealer, after the latter allegedly failed to deliver a consignment of pistols to him.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Crime Rohit Meena said, "On July 2 at around 2.45 pm builder from Paschim Vihar area Amit Goel came out of his office and was about to board his car. Suddenly one unknown boy fired multiple rounds on Amit Goel and shot him dead. After this, the assailant fled from the spot."

Later, the police found the abandoned car used in the crime. A team was then constituted to arrest the accused. Information regarding the involvement of one Deepanshu was received by the police and after technical analysis and scanning of CCTV footage, the lead was further developed into actionable input and the vehicle used by Deepanshu was identified.

On Saturday, the location of Deepanshu was zeroed in Rohtak, Haryana.

Deepanshu Sharma alias Deepak, a resident of Begampur, is a member of the Kaala Sahuwasia Gang. He is also a close aide of gangster Bhupender alias Monu Dariapur alias Tampu who was murdered by gangster Sonu Dariyapur, police said on Sunday.

Amit Goel, the builder who was shot, was previously involved in two cases related to arms. He was a professional shooter and would import sophisticated automatic weapons under the guise of weapons imported for sport-related shooting, thus misusing the import policy meant for Indian shooters, police said.

He, along with a Slovenian national, was arrested in 2017 by the Directorate of Intelligence (DRI) for importing 25 automatic imported pistols illegally into India. He was allegedly involved in supplying imported automatic weapons to gangsters of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, they added.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that after failing to deliver one of the two orders, Amit Goel had threatened him with dire consequences which offended him and he decided to kill him.

He was also helped by gangster Bhupendra for changing hideouts since July 3, police said.

The police said that they are investigating the involvement of Bhupender alias Jokhad in the murder as he was with Deepanshu before the day of the murder and was apprehended along with him.

He has been handed over to local police for further investigation, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested under the appropriate section of the law and is being produced before the concerned court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)