Archaeological Survey Of India To Give Facelift To Delhi's Purana Qila Major developmental work has also been undertaken for reviving the Purana Qila, including illumination of the mosque.

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Purana Qila or Old Fort is one of the oldest forts in Delhi. New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken up several important conservation, restoration and upgradation works at the Purana Qila here and are setting up a modern gallery which will display artefacts and pottery from ancient India, an official statement said on Sunday.



The ASI has taken up conservation and upgradation of Central Antiquity Collection Section (CAC) which is being designed into a modern gallery which will display for the first time ever artefacts and pottery from Harappa, Mohenjo-daro, Taxila, Chanhu-daro and Central Asia as well as from Indian sites like Kalibangan, Hastinapur, Arikamedu and Tamluk.



It has been established that the total collection of pottery and artefacts of CAC Section at the 16th century Purana Qila is over two lakh, the statement said.



Major developmental work has also been undertaken for reviving the Purana Qila, including illumination of the mosque and other structures to give a total facelift to the prime tourist destination.



The Purana Qila or Old Fort is one of the oldest forts in Delhi and is a popular tourist sites





