Weddings At Qutub? Delhi Eyes Heritage Monuments To Boost Event Tourism

In a move that could redefine Delhi's cultural landscape, the city's iconic monuments may soon double up as venues for destination weddings, concerts, and global events.

The Delhi government is actively exploring ways to turn the capital into a "Global Event Hub," with historical sites like Qutub Minar and Purana Qila potentially opening their doors to private events.

At a high-level roundtable chaired by Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday, the government pitched an ambitious plan to transform Delhi from a solely political capital into a vibrant center for international events. Senior officials from the Department of Tourism, Art, Culture & Language met with industry leaders from the events and entertainment sector to brainstorm policy measures, partnership models, and infrastructure needs.

"Delhi has 70 to 80 heritage monuments that can be effectively used for hosting cultural and private events," Mr Mishra said at the meeting. "It is time the capital is known not just for its politics but for its creative potential as well."

The plan includes introducing a Digital Single Window Clearance System to simplify event permissions, which organizers say are often bogged down in red tape. A one-click permit system is expected to cut weeks off the planning timeline, making Delhi more attractive to international and domestic event planners.

Among the key demands from industry representatives was a reduction in the high rental fees for event venues across the city. "Right now, charges are often arbitrary and non-transparent," one organizer said in the meeting. Minister acknowledged the issue, promising a more standardized and fair fee structure.

Heritage monuments weren't the only focus. The roundtable also touched upon developing vacant government land into public event spaces, offering subsidies and tax incentives for large-scale events, and marketing Delhi as a prime destination in the global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector. There were even calls to list government-backed cultural events on commercial platforms like BookMyShow to boost visibility.

Stakeholders pushed for GST relaxations to boost the booming destination wedding sector, valued at over Rs 16,000 crore nationally, and stressed the need for Delhi to set up a world-class convention center to compete with cities like Mumbai, Dubai, and Bangkok.

Mr Mishra, who has been vocal about leveraging Delhi's "soft power," said that the government is committed to formalising these discussions into actionable policy. "We will soon announce major reforms to support the events industry. These ideas will be taken to the Hon'ble Chief Minister personally," he said.

The meeting was attended by key industry players including Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) President Samit Garg, Rajeev Jain of Rashi Entertainment, Ankur Desai of Saregama, and representatives from BookMyShow.

While the idea of hosting weddings or concerts at heritage sites may raise eyebrows among conservationists, the government insists that usage will be guided by strict heritage preservation norms.

Still, the big question remains - can Delhi strike the right balance between cultural preservation and commercial innovation?

With a follow-up meeting on the cards, the capital's journey from monument city to mega event hub has clearly begun. Whether that means sangeet nights at Purana Qila or jazz under the stars at Safdarjung Tomb, only time and policy will tell.

