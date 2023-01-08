Week After Delhi Car Drag Horror, New Rules For Cops On Night Duty

The decision has been taken in the wake of January 1 Car dragging horror (File)

A week after the car dragging incident where a 20-year-old woman died after she was hit and dragged by a car for 13 km in the national capital, Delhi police have asked all inspector-level officials to share their live locations while on night duty.



All Station House Officers (SHO), Anti-Terrorist Officers (ATO) and Inspector of Investigation (Bravo) have also been directed to inform the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) before leaving the police station, officials said.

"SHO (Station house officer), ATO (anti-terrorist officer), Bravo have been asked to share their live locations. From 12 midnight to 4 am they will have to update their positions with live locations. No Police personnel can leave the Police Station without DCP's (Deputy Commissioner of Police) permission," the order said.

Official sources say the decision has been taken in the wake of January 1 car dragging horror.

Anjali Singh was heading home with a friend on her scooter when she was hit by the car a little after 2 am on the New Year. Her leg was caught in a wheel and she was dragged away by the car while her friend suffered minor injuries.

The men, allegedly drunk, came to realise that the woman was caught under the car, but they kept driving around the same area and taking multiple U-turns to shake off the body. After the body fell off, the men drove off.

She had at least 40 external injuries, the severity such that her ribs were exposed from her back as skin peeled away, her autopsy has revealed.

All seven accused in the case have been arrested.

Anjali Singh lived with her mother and younger siblings in Aman Vihar in Northwest Delhi. Her father died some years ago.