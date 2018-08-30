38-Year-Old Delhi Man Arrested For Taking Loans Using Forged Documents

During interrogation, Amit Verma told the police that he along with his associates Nitin Arora, Sandeep Khera, Ishima Arora and Vinod Arora used to create forged documents of flats and properties which were already mortgaged with different banks, he said.

Delhi | | Updated: August 30, 2018 04:47 IST
A 38-year-old was arrested for allegedly taking loans through forged documents (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly taking loans from banks by producing forged documents of mortgaged properties, the police said on Wednesday.

Amit Verma was already declared a proclaimed offender in four cases and non-bailable warrants had been issued against him in six cases pertaining to financing single properties multiple times, they said.

Based on a tip-off, a trap was laid at the hide-out of the accused at Dayanand Block in East Delhi's Shakarpur on Tueday. Subsequently, the accused was arrested and five mobile phones and a car were seized from his possession, said Rajiv Ranjan, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime).

During interrogation, Amit Verma told the police that he along with his associates Nitin Arora, Sandeep Khera, Ishima Arora and Vinod Arora used to create forged documents of flats and properties which were already mortgaged with different banks, he said.

When the accused could not pay the loan instalments following which the bank officials visited the site in question, they discovered that other banks too have pasted their notices mentioning loan and property being mortgaged with their bank, the senior officer said.

When the concerned banks approached the CBI and the police they learnt that approximately Rs 44 crore had been taken as loan by them by mortgaging the same property, the senior officer added.

Subsequently, 10 cases were registered by the CBI while two were registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), he said.

