Civic Sense Or Nonsense ? Man Calls Out Littering At Delhi Market

A man visiting Palika Bazar, a popular underground market in New Delhi, has drawn attention to poor civic behaviour after witnessing widespread littering in the area. Disturbed by what he saw, he recorded a video and shared it on Instagram, where it has since sparked discussion online.

In the video, the man points out that several people were throwing garbage into a flowerpot, effectively turning it into a makeshift dustbin. He is heard saying that the condition of the market reflects how people treat public spaces in the country. "I am at Palika Bazar, and people have made the flowerpot a dustbin," he says, urging viewers to notice the behaviour around them.

The video includes an on-screen message reading, "Civic Sense or Nonsense", highlighting his concern over the lack of responsibility shown by visitors to the busy market.

Watch the video here:

The post was shared with a Hindi caption which, when translated into English, reads: "Talks of competing with China and actions worse than animals." The caption criticises the gap between India's development ambitions and everyday public behaviour, particularly when it comes to cleanliness.

Palika Bazar is one of Delhi's most frequented shopping destinations, attracting both locals and tourists. Incidents of littering in such areas often raise questions about public awareness, enforcement of cleanliness rules, and the need for stronger civic education.

The video has attracted a large number of views and prompted widespread reactions from social media users. Many commenters criticised the casual attitude towards cleanliness in public spaces.

One user remarked that dustbins are provided at designated places, but people are often unwilling to walk even 10 metres to dispose of their waste properly, expecting a dustbin at every corner instead. Another comment stated that such behaviour reflects a complete lack of understanding of civic sense.

A different user questioned whether people behave the same way inside their homes, asking if they would throw garbage on the floor simply because a dustbin is not available in every room. The commenter added that such justifications are often used to cover irresponsible behaviour.

Others pointed out that the area already has sufficient waste bins, noting that the problem lies not in infrastructure but in public attitude.