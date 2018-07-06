Amid Tussle Over Services, Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor To Meet: 10 Facts

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia will meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal this afternoon to discuss the situation in Delhi after the Supreme Court verdict. The impasse with the bureaucracy has resurfaced despite Wednesday's order by the Supreme Court that said the Lieutenant Governor has control only over land, police and public order. The bureaucrats contend that the Supreme Court has not invalidated the government order of 2015 that brought services under the control of the Lieutenant Governor. Mr Kejriwal has warned legal action against anyone violating the top court's order.
Here are the top 10 updates in this big story:
- Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal agreed to the meeting after Mr Kejriwal wrote to him for his support, underlining that the elected government did not need his concurrence after the top court's verdict. This would be their first meeting since the verdict.
- In a terse letter to Mr Baijal, Arvind Kejriwal suggested they sit face to face the meeting to resolve their differences over the implications of the Supreme Court verdict. The meeting is expected to take place at 3 pm.
- On Wednesday, a few hours after the Supreme Court verdict, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had circulated new rules that authorize the chief minister to transfer officers. The top court, he said, had underscored that an elected government does not need a sign-off from the Lt Governor.
- The services department rejected Mr Sisodia's order, saying unless the 2015 government order is scrapped by the court or the Lt Governor, Mr Baijal remains in charge of the department.
- In a Facebook post, Union minister Arun Jaitley said the Delhi government's reading of the verdict -- that the Supreme Court has given it administrative powers over union territory cadre officers -- was "wholly erroneous".
- The court ruling, said Mr Jaitley, "does not either add to the powers of the state government or the central government nor does it in any way dilute them. It emphasises at the importance of elected state government, but Delhi being a union territory makes its powers subservient to the central government."
- After the defiant no from the officers, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "All officers shud respect and obey SC order. Open defiance of SC order shall invite serious consequences. It will be in noone's interest". In a tweet, Manish Sisodia warned officials of "contempt of SC... and disciplinary proceedings".
- Transfer and appointment of officials was one of the first flashpoints between Mr Kejriwal's government and the Lieutenant Governor. Later, after a Central rule brought "services" under the Governor's jurisdiction, it became a huge point of conflict that led to a face-off with the officials as well.
- Last month, Mr Kejriwal said the officials have been on "strike" since an alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February. Asking the Lieutenant Governor intervene in the matter, he held a sit-in strike for nine days in the waiting room of Mr Baijal.
- In its order on Wednesday that was seen as a major victory for Mr Kejriwal, the Supreme Court said, "Real power must lie with the elected government in a democracy. The state should enjoy freedom, unsolicited interference".