Amid Tussle Over Services, Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor To Meet: 10 Facts

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia will meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal this afternoon to discuss the situation in Delhi after the Supreme Court verdict. The impasse with the bureaucracy has resurfaced despite Wednesday's order by the Supreme Court that said the Lieutenant Governor has control only over land, police and public order. The bureaucrats contend that the Supreme Court has not invalidated the government order of 2015 that brought services under the control of the Lieutenant Governor. Mr Kejriwal has warned legal action against anyone violating the top court's order.